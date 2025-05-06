Here are the times, locations for Clay County schools’ 2025 summer food service program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County District Schools announced Monday that kids 18 and under will have access to free meals this summer.

The district’s summer meal program starts June 9 in most locations, although meals will be handed out at Argyle Elementary starting June 2.

There’s no need to apply; meals will be available for kids Monday-Friday.

At the following locations parents/children 18 years or younger will receive a hot lunch and a cold breakfast the next day for off-site consumption from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday:

McRae Elementary, June 9-July 31, 6770 County Road 315 C, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Wilkinson Elementary, June 9-July 31, 4965 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32086

At the following locations, children 18 years or younger will receive a hot breakfast and a hot lunch at the designated times for on-site consumption. Breakfast is Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. while lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Argyle Elementary, June 2-July 31, 2625 Spencer Plantation Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073

Charles E. Bennett Elementary, June 9-July 31, 1 South Oakridge Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Keystone Elementary, June 9-July 31, 335 SW Pecan Street, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Montclair Elementary, June 9-July 31, 2398 Moody Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073

Swimming Pen Creek Elementary, June 9-July 31, 1630 Woodpecker Lane, Middleburg, FL 32068

Orange Park Junior High, June 9-July 31, 1500 Gano Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073

