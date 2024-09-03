Here is your guide to spooky fun at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World is ready for spooky fun.

The Halloween party runs on select nights through Oct. 31.

The after-hours event goes from 7 p.m. to midnight, with the option to enter Magic Kingdom early. Each guest will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag, according to Disney.

In addition to trick-or-treating throughout the park, a staple of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary, there will also be over 50 fall-themed and Halloween-themed treats throughout the park.

Special Halloween-themed treats include Bowl of Bones at the Friar’s Nook and Madame Leota Seance Candle at Sleepy Hollow.

Trick-or-Treat locations:

Main Street U.S.A

Main Street Welcome Trick-or-Treating

Tomorrowland

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

TRON Lightcycle / Run

Fantasyland

Fantasyland train Station

Gaston’s Tavern

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Princess Fairytale Hall

Liberty Square

Columbia Harbour House

The Diamond Horseshoe

Frontierland

Tom Sawyer Island Dock

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Adventureland

Tortuga Tavern

Jungle Cruise

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Make sure to grab a park map. The event features special characters throughout Magic Kingdom, including Bruno Madrigal from Encanto, Jack Skellington, Sally, and Captain Jack Sparrow.

Throughout the event, guests can experience a “Halloween twist” on select park rides, such as Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.

Disney said visitors may notice lower wait times on rides than regular park hours.

Guests will also have the opportunity to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and TRON Lightcycle / Run via standby queues. According to Disney, guests do not need to join a virtual queue during the party.

Partygoers can dance the night away at the Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland at a new rave inspired by the latest Disney movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red.

There will also be a Disney Jr. Jam at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe. Guests can dance with Vampirina and other Disney Jr. characters.

The Halloween party will also have some returning favorites, including the “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show, the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show, and trick-or-treating throughout the park.

