ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Brendan Bowens, a 15-year-old sophomore at Oakleaf High School, will soon travel to New York City to perform as a clarinetist in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Bowens earned a position in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, where he will represent his high school alongside nearly 200 other student musicians selected from across the country.

Bowens was chosen for the national ensemble after submitting an audition recording earlier this year.

In his video, the teenager introduced his performance: “My name is Brenden Bowens. I go to Oakleaf High School, and I’m in 9th grade.”

Bowens has been playing the clarinet since he was ten years old. He initially taught himself to play by watching instructional videos before developing his technique further by studying at the Lakeside School of Music.

Reflecting on the opportunity to perform before millions of holiday parade spectators, the high school musician acknowledged feeling both anticipation and stage fright.

“I’m very nervous, actually,” Bowens said. “I don’t know, it’s just like such a big stage, such a big opportunity, so many people watching.”

Despite the pressure of performing on national television, Bowens expressed enthusiasm for the journey and curiosity about where his musical dedication might take him.

“I’m just here for the ride. I’m trying to see how far I can get,” Bowens said. “I’m very excited. I just want to enjoy it to the fullest.”

His upcoming trip to Manhattan has also expanded to include an unexpected personal invitation from one of classical music’s leading figures. Anthony McGill, the first African American principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, contacted Bowens’ mother after listening to the teenager play.

McGill invited Bowens to meet with him in person at The Juilliard School. Bowens recalled how his mother delivered the surprise announcement regarding McGill’s invitation to visit the renowned performing arts conservatory.

“My mom was like, ‘Sit down, I got something to tell you,” Bowens said. “She was like, ‘Anthony McGill wants to meet with you at Juilliard.’”

“I was, wow, I can’t believe this is happening.”

During their visit to New York, Bowens and his mother said they hope the meeting with McGill could lead to finding a mentor and perhaps spending a summer studying at Juilliard.

Bowens and his family also thanked community members for their support in helping make the trip possible.

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