Here’s a list of new Florida laws set to take effect starting July 1, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several new laws will be enacted in Florida on Tuesday, July 1.

Some laws from the most recent legislative session, such as “Brooke’s Law,” which lays out a process so that victims of unauthorized AI-generated pornography can force social media companies to remove the content, are already in effect.

Here’s what you can expect:

The Florida Senate said “The bill expands the criteria for identifying hazardous walking conditions for public elementary school students to include walkways along a limited access facility, as defined in the Florida transportation code.”

The new Florida law will require a bus to take students living in the St. Johns Forest neighborhood to and from Liberty Pines Academy.

The law, known as the Pam Rock Act, makes several changes to the state’s dangerous dog statute, which requires proper fencing and microchipping for deemed dangerous.

It was named in honor of a Putnam County mail carrier who was killed by a pack of wild dogs in 2022.

The State Park Preservation Act will protect state parks from large developments like golf courses and hotels, ensuring these natural areas remain preserved for public enjoyment.

The Florida Senate said “Trooper’s Law” sets “criminal penalties for restraining a dog outside during a natural disaster and thereafter abandoning the dog, etc.”

Extreme speeding is now a criminal offense on the roads. Drivers exceeding the speed limit by 50 miles per hour or more, or driving over 100 mph, face potential jail time.

Among the things this bill does is it establishes statewide restrictions on student cell phone use and creates a pilot to evaluate full-day prohibitions. According to the Florida Senate, the bill:

Prohibits device use by elementary and middle school students during the school day.

Prohibits high school use during instructional time, except as authorized, with teacher-designated storage areas and board-adopted usage zones.

Provides exceptions for medical or educational needs.

Requires the DOE to study full-day restrictions in high schools in six districts and submit a report with a model policy by December 1, 2026.

The farm bill does things such as ban fluoride and other non-water additives in public drinking water.

