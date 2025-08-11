‘He’s made his family proud’: Family of missing Navy sailor from North Florida reflects on his life

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The family of a young sailor from North Florida is speaking publicly for the first time after learning their son was presumed lost at sea.

Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV, 19, was identified by the U.S. Navy as the sailor who went overboard from the USS George Washington on July 28. His father, Jose Antonio Rivera, spoke exclusively with Action News Jax about the grief, unanswered questions, and lasting pride he feels for his son.

“I told him that you’re doing good. You are the best of me. That was the last thing that I said to my son,” Rivera said.

The Navy said Rivera Lynch was reported missing while the aircraft carrier was operating in the Timor Sea. After more than 45 hours of continuous search efforts, covering approximately 2,200 square miles and assisted by Australian Defence and Border Forces, the search was suspended on July 30. His body has not been recovered.

“Your son has been involved in a man-overboard incident. His body has not been recovered,” Rivera recalled officials telling him.

Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV The US Navy reports that Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV, of Middleburg, Florida, was lost at sea.

Rivera said the past few weeks have been filled with heartbreak.

“I have to rely on the strength of my faith, which is what has given me peace of mind that I have now,” he said.

Rivera Lynch enlisted in the Navy in June 2024 and began serving aboard the USS George Washington in January. His father says he was proud to wear the uniform and committed to a future in the Navy.

“He wanted to go places he’d never been before. He wanted to finish his career in the Navy. He was already applying for the officers’ school,” Rivera said.

Now, instead of planning for his future, the family is preparing for a memorial. They’ve launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and say the support has meant everything.

“He was vibrant, educated, humble, well-liked, he served his country, he served the Navy, and he’s made his family proud,” Rivera said.

The Lynch family said they’re holding onto faith and the memories they shared with Jose as they face life without him.

