Higher costs ahead as JTA proceeds with Connexion Plus fare increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After hearing concerns from riders with disabilities and members of the senior community, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced it will not merge connection Plus with the standard Connexion service.

Despite the decision, fares for Connexion Plus will still increase. Currently, riders pay $6 for a 15-mile trip, with an additional $2 for each mile beyond that. Under the new pricing structure, the first eight miles will cost $10, and each additional mile will be $3.50. JTA says it has taken on the cost for Connexion Plus for years, but community members have raised concerns about the impact of the higher rates.

Sally Hazelip, Head of School at the North Florida School of Special Education, says mare than 50 students rely on the service.

“We offer so many incredible programs for people with special needs and for the disabled community and so we have to be able to look at that to say if you got people coming in because transportation has been in the last few years with the U-Serve Program serving those people in an incredible way, you can’t just take it away.”

The new rate will take effect on February 1. Hazelip says the school is continuing discussions with JTA to explore alternative solutions.

“We are really trying to work with JTA, and they have been really receptive to ideas, possibly working with rideshare, doing some different things that would help.”

JTA will hold two additional community meetings to gather public input:

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Regency Square Public Library – Community Room B

9900 Regency Square Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Thursday, January 15, 2026

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Regency Square Public Library – Community Room B

9900 Regency Square Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32225

