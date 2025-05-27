Home catches fire on Memorial Day in World Golf Village, no one injured, St. Johns firefighters say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — No one was injured in a house fire that happened in the World Golf Village area on Monday night, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

SJCFR responded to the fire, which happened in the 100 block of Log Spring Way around 7 p.m.

Intense flames could be seen coming from the garage area in pictures that SJCFR posted to its Facebook page.

PHOTO GALLERY: Flames engulf home in World Golf Village area

0 of 5 House catches fire in World Golf Village area on Memorial Day St. Johns County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the World Golf Village area on Memorial Day. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue) Flames engulf home in World Golf Village area Flames engulf home in World Golf Village area on Memorial Day 2025. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue) House catches fire in World Golf Village area on Memorial Day St. Johns County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the World Golf Village area on Memorial Day. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue) House catches fire in World Golf Village area on Memorial Day St. Johns County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the World Golf Village area on Memorial Day. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue) House catches fire in World Golf Village area on Memorial Day St. Johns County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the World Golf Village area on Memorial Day. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

The fire also extended to the home’s attic area.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire with multiple hoses to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Eventually, firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire.

Everyone who was inside the house was able to get out before firefighters arrived, SJCFR said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Homes next door to the house that caught fire were minimally impacted.

The State Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Further details will be released once the investigation is complete, SJCFR said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.