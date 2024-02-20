Home invasion arrest at Glynn County Super 8 Motel results in one arrest, multiple weapons seized

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Officers from the Glynn County Police Department responded to a call early Tuesday morning at the Super 8 Motel on Palisade Drive.

Once they arrived, officers witnessed 39-year-old Eric Matthew Harms, Palm City, Fl., kicking in a motel door while in possession of a firearm. Harms said he had three other firearms on him when confronted.

He was detained without incident. Three firearms and a bag of ammunition were found.

The department said in a statement that during the investigation, Harms had kicked multiple doors within the motel while brandishing a handgun.

A consensual search of Harms’ cell phone showed he communicated with a woman via a dating application. Also, several financial transactions had been made with her. Threatening text messages with the same woman were also found.

After a search of Harms’ semi-truck, additional firearms, magazines, and ammunition were also found. Harms was charged with:

Criminal Attempt Home Invasion First Degree (five counts).

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (five counts).

Aggravated Assault (five counts).

Pandering.

As this is an ongoing investigation, if anyone has additional information about this incident you are asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645. You can report it anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

