Homeland Security Investigations responding to Jacksonville Beach restaurant Kamiya 86

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Homeland Security Investigations is responding to a Japanese restaurant in Jacksonville Beach.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan was at the scene and could see federal agents entering and out of the restaurant.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department had cars parked outside the restaurant. JBPD told Ryan that it was assisting HSI.

JBPD also said that an active investigation led to a traffic stop.

A representative with HSI told Ryan that it couldn’t comment at this time since the investigation is active.

Ryan also saw agents surrounding a van that was about to be towed away.

HSI is a federal law enforcement agency that operates within the Department of Homeland Security.

Action News Jax is working to find out more information on the investigation and will update this story when that information becomes available.

