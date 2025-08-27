Homeowners take concerns about planned slaughterhouse to Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s more opposition over a proposed animal slaughterhouse on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Action News Jax first reported last week about a proposed ordinance that would rezone part of Beach Boulevard, between Desalvo Road and Cortez Road, to allow Apna Bazar to build a live animal processing facility.

During a meeting Tuesday night, neighbors brought their concerns directly to Jacksonville City Council.

“It is completely and totally inappropriate,” said Audrey, a neighbor.

“These kids are heartbroken just thinking about the possibility of what’s going to be happening right in our backyards and down the street,” said Shannon, who lives on Cortez Road.

“All of our neighbors are opposed to this idea,” said Rebecca, who lives on Cortez Road.

Action News Jax found out the company’s previous attempt to build the halal animal processing plant on the Northside failed. Those plans were pulled after pushback from people living in the area.

Some living near the new proposal said they can live with a slaughterhouse, just not close to their homes.

“I get the business wants access to their meat and completely understand that,” said Shannon. “There are places sectioned for that not in our neighborhood.”

We’ve been reaching out to the company and its attorneys since Saturday. Action News Jax reached out again Tuesday, but has not received a response.

There will be a community meeting on this proposal on September 18. It will be held at the Living Stream Church on Anniston Road at 6 pm.

