‘Honored’: Jacksonville sheriff appointed to Florida State Immigration Enforcement Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has been appointed to Florida’s State Immigration Enforcement Council.

House Speaker Daniel Perez on Monday announced the appointment of Waters and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell to the council.

“Sheriff Waters and Sheriff Prummell are dedicated law enforcement leaders who have consistently demonstrated their commitment so public safety,” Perez said in a news release. “Their extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as Florida continues to take strong, decisive action to enforce immigration laws and protect our citizens.”

Also on Monday, Florida Senate President Ben Albritton announced the appointments of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The council was created as part of the sweeping immigration reform legislation signed last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Eight sheriffs or chief police will be apppointed to the council.

“The devastating impacts of illegal immigration can be seen here in Jacksonville and across our state. In 2024, our officers seized nearly 15 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to kill over 2 million Americas, and in the last four years, JSO officers have responded to 970 fentanyl deaths,” Waters said in the news release announcing his appointment. “I am honored by Speaker Perez’s confidence in me and eager to get to work ensuring Florida provides President Trump the support he needs as he continues to secure our borders and restore safety and security for the American people.”

