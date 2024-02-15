‘How did she disappear?:’ Loved ones seek answers in a renewed search for missing St. Johns woman

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — After almost a year, St. Johns Deputies have resumed the search for a missing St. Augustine woman. 66-year-old Theresa Hartley disappeared on March 10th, 2023.

READ: Search resumes for missing woman who was last seen in Ocala National Forest nearly 1 year ago

The search for Theresa is now a recovery mission. Her niece, Cara Hartley, tells Action News Jax, that law enforcement is no longer looking for Theresa, but for her remains.

Her childhood best friend, Phyllis Kelczewski, said the most difficult part is not knowing what happened.

“How did she disappear?” Kelczewski said. “Why is she doing some of the stuff she is doing? That’s what’s eaten me alive right now. It’s not knowing what happened to her.”

Theresa was last seen in the Ocala National Forest near Lake Delancy last March.

Kelczewski says the last text she got was on March 9th the day before she disappeared.

The last thing she texted Kelczewski was, “My home phone is offline right now, but my cell is active :-) Luv n hugs sista.”

Yesterday, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for her again because “… the forestry service has cleared some of the land in the targeted search areas.”

The SJSO report says Theresa had left with a friend to “go collect some firewood,” but then his truck got stuck. And she did “not have her phone with her.”

“I know Theresa, Theresa don’t leave the house unless she’s got her cellphone, especially going an hour away from home to go to Ocala Forest,” Kelczewski said. “And what is she doing out there finding firewood? All the woods that are in St. Augustine, and they can’t find firewood around St. Augustine.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report says he went to “get some help,” but then he “called his sister” and left. A couple of days later, law enforcement found his truck, but no one was there.

St Johns deputies say Theresa may have a mental condition and may have gotten lost. But, her niece, Cara, says otherwise.

“I don’t think she would have in her right mind walked off into the woods and got lost – she is a country person, she grew up in Florida, she knows what the woods are,” Cara said.

The report said the friend didn’t know why he didn’t originally call for help when they were together, citing, “they were under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.”

“I really hope that law enforcement continues to look for her,” Cara said. “I mean, I know they have limited resources, but I really hope that they keep doing searches.”

Cara and Kelczewski just want some answers.

“I miss all our old lady’s out,” Kelczewski said. “I missed going down there to St. Augustine and visiting her.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, U.S. Forest Service, and K9s are assisting in the search. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.