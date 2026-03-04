How to turn Town Center into the ultimate playground for Duuuval

If you haven’t heard, Sporting JAX just announced they are dropping a massive 15,000-seat soccer stadium and mixed-use district right in the Town Center area. It’s a huge win for the city, and with all the apartments and condos already packing the area, this new district has the potential to become Jacksonville’s ultimate entertainment hub.

Sporting Club Jacksonville unveils stadium plans. What we know https://t.co/prKZZl5Ly3 — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) March 3, 2026

But if we really want to make this a modern, cool nightlife space that actually draws tourists, we can’t just stop at soccer and shopping. Here are five big things developers need to bring to the Town Center area to take it to the next level:

A mid-sized indoor music venue : We need a House of Blues or Fillmore-style room right in the middle of the action. It would save us from having to drive out to St. Augustine or down to Orlando for great shows - especially while Daily’s is shut down for stadium reno’s.

A heavy-hitting comedy club : Jacksonville is long overdue for a modern, high-end comedy space built to pull the big Netflix-level comedians. We need a spot where the biggest names actually want to spend their weekend.

A massive adult arcade and lounge : Think Main Event/Dave & Busters - on steroids. It can feature craft cocktails, duckpin bowling, and high-tech darts. It gives everyone a place to actually do something fun before or after the matches.

Next-level rooftop bars : We have the perfect weather for it, so let’s build some multi-level rooftop lounges. Give us a place to grab a drink and look out over the new stadium, as well as (some of) the city skyline.

A boutique hotel with a day club : We need a spot with cabanas, a massive pool, and a DJ to bring a little slice of that Vegas resort vibe to the Southside. It would instantly make the area a weekend destination for tourists and residents both.

The foundation is there, and the soccer stadium is a massive first step. If the city and developers play their cards right, the St. Johns Town Center won’t just be the place you go to buy shoes and sit in traffic — it will be the coolest spot in Florida.