Local

How you can help: 5th Annual Red Kettle Telethon

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Salvation Army telethon Salvation Army telethon
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is partnering right now at EverBank Stadium with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida and the Jaguars Foundation with a live Telethon taking place all day Thursday. We will be here until 6:30 p.m. and we need your donations. You can contribute by calling 1-800-741-7101.

All donations collected in this one-day telethon will stay local to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of people in crisis.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!