Human remains found in Four Creeks State Forest, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Callahan on Friday afternoon, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The hunter found the remains in Four Creeks State Forest while walking on the Old Wood Shingle Mill Trail, NCSO said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are searching where the body was found for any possible evidence that could identify the person.

NCSO said the Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the body to identify the person and determine how they died.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the Facebook post. “We will provide updates to the public as new information becomes available.”

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact NCSO at 904-225-5174 or 904-548-4009.

