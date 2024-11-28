Hundreds celebrate a beaches Thanksgiving tradition with a turkey trot and “Petesgiving”

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — It’s not a Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic beaches without “Petesgiving” and Tony’s Turkey Trot.

Before the turkey runners and walkers of all ages laced up their sneakers for the 10th annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5k. It’s put on by UF Health and it’s all for brain injury awareness.

“I mean it is just pure thanksgiving joy,” said Zack Price, a runner.

For many families, they take part in one of Jacksonville’s biggest Thanksgiving traditions every year.

“It is a great Thanksgiving holiday start,” Ed Roden, a runner.

Once those runners finish the turkey trot. They race to Pete’s Bar and pack 1st Street in Neptune Beach for the annual “Petesgiving.”

“I have a Bloody Mary, it’s great, I mean it’s a great crowd, great weather, great location, it’s a blast,” Peter Kotchen, a runner.

“I love seeing a bunch of my friends out and have a couple drinks in the morning,” said Price.

And whether it’s your first time taking part in both annual events or your 10th, it’s the community that makes this holiday tradition so special.

