Hundreds take part in Jacksonville’s 16th annual Fight For Air Climb

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville hosted its 16th annual Fight For Air Climb on Saturday at the Bank of America building Downtown.

From beginners to competitive climbers, many took on the challenge to race up 37 flights of stairs. That’s 734 steps!

“I finished in 3 minutes and 57 seconds,” said climber, Troy Alston. “I get to come out and push my own limits and see how fast I can go. But also get to make a contribution to the American Lung Association.”

“Our mission is just to ensure that everyone has access to clean air and their lungs are healthy,” said Cindy Springer, with the American Lung Association, and a lung cancer survivor.

Local businesses, friends and families throughout the community made the climb. So did first responders in full gear.

“We are fighting for those who may fight and are fighting,” said Jeremy LaTraverse, a firefighter for Kingsland Fire Rescue. “The biggest honor for us is we are climbing for those who no longer can.”

Over the last 12 years, climbers have raised more than $71 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association.

Cindy said all the money raised will go toward ensuring clean air for all.

“That’s going to fund our research, our education, our advocacy to make sure that’s the case for everybody in America,” said Springer.

Action News Jax was a proud sponsor of the event that raised money for lung cancer research.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh was the emceee.

