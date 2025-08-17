Hurricane Erin stays offshore | Tracking the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin continues to dominate the tropics on Sunday, with the storm holding strong and growing larger offshore.

Here’s what to know about the tropics:

Hurricane Erin intensified into a Category 5 hurricane Saturday, with fluctuations in intensity occurring now as the storm begins to expand in size.

The storm will move northwest, then north, and ultimately northeast, curving away from the United States. It will stay far offshore from our local coast.

The size and strength of the storm will push dangerous swells toward our coast, with the risk of rip currents increasing late Monday and lasting through at least Thursday.

High surf will be a hazard, too. Breakers of 4-6 feet, and occasionally 5-8 feet, will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. This could produce some minor beach erosion around the times of high tide.

Elsewhere in the tropics, another area of low pressure could form in the central Atlantic and move west toward the Caribbean. This will bear watching in the long-term, as indications are a system may stay farther south and west, not curving out to sea.

