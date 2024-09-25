Hurricane Helene: Columbia County leaders recommending residents be at home by 7 p.m. Thursday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County leaders are gearing up for Hurricane Helene. On Wednesday, they held an emergency meeting to finalize storm plans.

The county is considering a curfew. They are encouraging everyone to remain in their homes Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m. until the following morning when roads are beginning to be cleared.

“Wherever they need to be, they need to be there before that time happens,” Shayne Morgan, the county’s Emergency Management Director, said.

Columbia County Public Works will not be available to assist in the removal of debris until conditions are safe enough, the morning after the storm.

They also will open up five shelters starting at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:

Winfield Community Center, 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, FL 32055

Fort White High School Gym, 17828 SW State Road 47, Fort White, FL 32038

Deep Creek Community Center, 11934 N. US Highway 441, Lake City, FL 32055

Richardson Community Center, 255 NE Coach Anders Ln., Lake City, FL 32055

Westside Elementary - SPECIAL NEEDS ONLY, 1956 SW County Rd 252B, Lake City, FL 32024

“From the north border to the east border to the west border to the South border, I want everybody within Columbia County to take this storm seriously,” Morgan said.

If you have any non-emergency needs or would like to report damage, you are asked to call the Columbia County Citizen’s Information Center (CIC) Hotline at 386-719-7530.

The county will hold another emergency meeting starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

