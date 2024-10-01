Hurricane Helene: Donate to help those in need

Floridians impacted by Hurricane Helene need our help.

That’s why Action News Jax is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

Click here to donate. Your donation will help in the relief efforts for those who need it most.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.