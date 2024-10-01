Local

Hurricane Helene: Donate to help those in need

Salvation Army Rapid Response unit in Orlando A team from Orlando will help in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene makes landfall. (Salvation Army Orlando)

Floridians impacted by Hurricane Helene need our help.

That’s why Action News Jax is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

Click here to donate. Your donation will help in the relief efforts for those who need it most.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!