Hurricane Helene: Reporting storm damage

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

(Jenny Kane/AP)

You can easily report storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

In Florida and Georgia, you can call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Florida residents can also call the State Assistance Information Line at 1-800-342-3557.

