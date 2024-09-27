Hurricane Helene: Reporting storm damage

You can easily report storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

In Florida and Georgia, you can call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Florida residents can also call the State Assistance Information Line at 1-800-342-3557.

