Hurricane Milton: St. Johns County leaders are taking steps to ensure families are ready

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, St. Johns County officials are urging families to prepare.

County leaders want you to know an evacuation order for parts of the county may be issued on Tuesday.

And a big concern is the potential impacts we could see from storm surge at the beach.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said St. Augustine Beach is expected to get storm surge anywhere from 3 to 5 feet.

St. Augustine Beach Mayor Dylan Rumrell wants to stress that they have to keep the beaches in pre-storm condition, which is part of a 50-year agreement between St. Johns County and the federal government.

Rumrell described the process for beach renourishment before and after a storm.

“They are out there doing pictures now as part of a pre-storm and then after a post-storm, they will see where it is at and put the appropriate sand back up,” Rumrell said.

Leaders are also keeping an eye on the St. Johns County Ocean Pier.

“Mother nature is going to do what mother nature does whether it’s a brand-new pier or a 25–30-year-old pier,” Rumrell said.

Since Aug. 27th, the last 100 feet of the pier have been closed because there is significant decay in the pier’s support pillars.

Those pillars, typically underwater, were exposed during beach renourishment efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

