Husband and wife arrested, accused of lewd conduct with a teen, Putnam deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A husband and wife are behind bars, accused of giving a teen marijuana and e-cigarettes to try and have sex with them, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Kenneth Keene, 32, of East Palakta, was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim between 12 and 16 by an offender 18 years or older.

Lillian Sanderfur, 28, also of East Palatka, was charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition by an offender 18 years or older with a victim less than 16 years of age.

Keene and Sanderfur were arrested Friday, PCSO said.

The investigation began when the teen’s mother came to PCSO on July 30 “to report inappropriate text messages between her child, Keene and Sanderfur,” the release said.

Keene and Sanderfur were friends with the victim’s family at the time, the teen’s mother told deputies.

The teen was interviewed by the Child Protection Team and told them about Keene and Sanderfur providing marijuana and e-cigarettes, and trying to have sex with the teen.

“Text message conversations between the victim and Keene were also sexualized in nature,” the release said.

Keene is being held on $250,000 bond. Sanderfur is being held on $100,000 bond.

