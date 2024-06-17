Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront partners with Hands On Education to host workforce computer training for teens, young adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, a premier hotel located downtown along the St. John’s River and adjacent to the iconic Main Street Bridge, has teamed up with Hands On Educational Services, Inc. to launch a transformative training program aimed at opportunity youth in Jacksonville.

This initiative is bolstered by a $25,000 grant from the Hyatt Hotels Foundation, which will fund a week-long workforce training session and provide new laptops to participating youths.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with such an incredible organization as Hands On Educational Services,” said Kate De Master, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. “This immersive training program is designed to help differently abled and financially disadvantaged students learn workplace skills, and provide them with the tools to help them begin an exciting career in a variety of industries.”

The “Boot Up Boot Camp” computer training workshop, hosted by Hands On Educational Services, Inc., will take place in Jacksonville from June 17-21, 2024.

This workshop is part of the RiseHY Hyatt Corporate initiative, which connects young people with long-term career opportunities in hospitality. Local students will receive training on various computer skills from prominent local professionals. Upon completion, participants will earn a Certificate of Completion from Hands On Educational Services and receive a brand-new laptop to support their future career endeavors.

Founded by John Ficca in 1998, Hands On Educational Services, Inc. began as a culinary arts training program at Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay. It has since expanded into a nationwide program through the Hands On @Hyatt initiative. In 2007, the organization established its sister company, Hands On Employment Services, Inc., to provide additional employment support, including pre-placement training, job-seeking assistance, and long-term employment services.

For more information or to book a meeting at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, please visit hyattregencyjacksonville.com, or call (904) 588-1234.

