All lanes are open on I-95 northbound after shut down due to police activity at 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: All lanes are back open at 8th Street.

The reason for the closure is still unknown at the moment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

END UPDATE

Original story:

All lanes on I-95 North at 8th Street in Jacksonville are closed due to police activity, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are advised to move over or slow down as they approach the area.

The police activity is affecting the northbound traffic on I-95.

The specific nature of the police activity has not been disclosed, and it is unclear how long the road closure will remain in effect.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

