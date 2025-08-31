I-95 South lanes reopen after crash south of St. Augustine

UPDATE: Traffic is moving again, with lanes having reopened sometime after 10 pm. The congestion lasted nearly three hours.

ORIGINAL: There is significant traffic on I-95 South following a ‘major crash’ with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed cars funneling through one lane in an effort to bypass the scene of the crash, which was reported around 7:30 pm Saturday evening.

It occurred south of State Road 207, and appeared to have involved a semi-truck.

An ambulance left the scene around 7:50 pm.

The story will be updated as traffic conditions change.

