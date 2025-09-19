I-95 traffic impacted by shooting investigation, multiple people hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has shut down a section of highway just west of the Fuller Warren Bridge.
An alert from JSO just before 10 pm detailed the traffic impacts:
"Traffic is shut down at I-10 / I-95 split on the I-95 south and downtown exit side. From the I-10 exit onto I-95 south to the I-95 NB exit to Forest St. The I-10 merger onto I-95 NB that bypasses the Forest St, Monroe St, and Forsyth St exits is still open."
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that three people were transported from the area with life-threatening injuries.
Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the shooting occurred.
