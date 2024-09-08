‘I hope something can happen:’ Future of Laura Street Trio to be discussed Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Delayed development at the Laura Street Trio in downtown Jacksonville is again on the agenda for a City Council Special Committee meeting on Monday.

This comes as the historic site is now the center of a lawsuit. It shows the developer racked up more than $800,000 in code violations.

The city is pushing for a foreclosure sale on the historic trio.

Last month Action News Jax told you a city representative says they’ve started negotiations to buy the buildings because the developers are not maintaining the property.

Some council members fear the lawsuit could further hamper the development of the buildings which have sat empty for decades.

Council Member Matt Carlucci pushed to save the historic buildings from demolition years ago — and still has a vision for the future.

“The city is looking they’re heading towards foreclosure on the property. I hope something can happen where we get a deal. This is near and dear this is on my bucket list I want to see this thing get done. For two years I put my heart and soul into this,” Carlucci said.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m.

