ICE arrests several undocumented immigrants in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. ICE and ERO Officers arrested three undocumented immigrants in Glynn County on Saturday morning, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three people have “serious past charges.”

ICE told the sheriff’s office one suspect was wanted by INTERPOL for smuggling/selling weapons, weapons technology, and ammunition.

Another person arrested had been previously arrested for a DUI and endangering a child by DUI.

The last suspect had previously been removed from the U.S., according to ICE.

All three were taken to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office for processing and were released into the custody of federal authorities.

