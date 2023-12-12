Iconic American band The Beach Boys to pay a visit to the Amp early next year

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — To mark the end of winter, the beloved band of sun, surf, and ‘60s California culture is expected to rock St. Augustine to its core.

The Beach Boys are scheduled to enter the Amp at 1340 A1A S. on Mar. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Led by Mike Love, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, will continue the legacy live and on stage.

“Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo,” the Amp said on its website.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49 to $119. Click here to purchase tickets directly from Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

