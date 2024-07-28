IDEA Public Schools across the state to offer free breakfast, lunch to students during school day

IDEA Public Schools is excited to announce it will be implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

All IDEA schools in Florida will provide nutritious breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge. This will eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

“Providing our students with nutritious breakfast and lunch is a recipe for success,” said Fernando Aguilar, Vice President of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools. “Through the Community Eligibility Provision, we will be able to ensure that all IDEA students receive meals for the upcoming school year free of charge.”

No action is required from families for their child(ren) to participate in the free meal offerings.

The two IDEA Jacksonville qualifying campuses for CEP in 2024-2025 are:

IDEA Bassett

IDEA River Bluff

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.