IDEA Public Schools in Jacksonville to host Student Lottery for 2024-2025 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools will host its lottery for the 2024-2025 school year on Saturday, February 17.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<





“We are thrilled to welcome new and existing IDEA families into our school community and are honored to provide a top-tier educational option for all students,” said Simaran Bakshi, Executive Director of IDEA Jacksonville. “We look forward to the opportunity to inspire, nurture, and support our scholars to and through college.”

IDEA Jacksonville currently has four schools, serving roughly 1,600 students across the area, and will serve around 2,500 students in the 2024-2025 school year.

For the last 17 years, IDEA has reportedly achieved nearly 100% college acceptance among seniors while maintaining a college graduation rate five times the national average for students from low-income communities.

Names will be selected randomly by grade during the lottery, and spots will be offered in the order of selection until the capacity for each grade level is reached. Any remaining applications will be assigned a position on a waiting list in a randomized order. Once the lottery is complete, parents or guardians will receive a notification via their preferred method of contact ( either email and/or text message).

Only applications completed before the deadline of Friday, February 16, at 11:59 p.m. will participate in the lottery. Applications submitted after the lottery deadline will be granted seats if available or added to a waitlist in order of the time and date of their application.

Families can apply at www.ideapublicschools.org/apply.

About IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools is committed to the belief that every child has the potential to attend college. Since its inception in 2000 with just 150 students, IDEA Public Schools has evolved into a network of tuition-free, K-12 public charter schools across the United States. At present, the network serves more than 80,000 college-bound students in 143 schools in Texas and its affiliates. IDEA has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” and has received national rankings in The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report’s Top High Schools lists. Over the last 16 years, IDEA has sent almost all of its graduates to college and remains on track to continue this legacy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.