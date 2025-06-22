IDEA Public Schools offering free summer meals for kids in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools is serving free meals this summer to any child 18 and under, no student ID required.

Now through Friday, June 27, children can receive breakfast and lunch each weekday at either the IDEA Bassett or IDEA River Bluff campus.

Breakfast is from 7:30–9 a.m., and lunch is from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Meals must be eaten in the cafeteria.

The program is part of the National School Lunch Program and helps fill the gap for families during summer break.

IDEA says the goal is to support healthy habits and fight food insecurity in the community.

Sites will be closed on federal holidays, including June 19.

