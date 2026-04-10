Identify of suspect, video released of I-95 chase in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released video and the identity of a man accused of ramming a patrol vehicle leading deputies on a chase on Interstate 95 Thursday.

Joseph Grillo, 38, is charged with multiple crimes after deputies said they spotted him driving a stolen car at about 4 p.m. at RaceTrac gas station on State Road 16.

When deputies tried to make contact with Grillo, they said he rammed a patrol vehicle and drove away leading to a chase on I-95 shutting the highway’s southbound lanes down for several hours.

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Deputies were able to end the pursuit by executing a PIT maneuver near mile marker 311, a sheriff’s office social media post Friday states.

The post also stated that Grillo is from North Carolina and is a documented Folk Nation gang member there. He’s facing charges of Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting with Violence, Fleeing and Eluding, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, the post states.

Joseph Grillo Joseph Grillo was charged with multiple crimes after St. Johns County authorities said he rammed patrol vehicles leading to a chase on I-95 Thursday (April 9, 2026) (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

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