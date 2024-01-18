‘I’m a little nervous:’ Parents preparing for shakeups next school year in Englewood Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents of students at Englewood Elementary are preparing for some shakeups coming in the next school year as construction is slated to begin on a rebuild of the school.

The rebuild of Englewood Elementary is part of Duval County Public Schools’ Master Facility Plan and will be paid for using money from the voter-approved half-cent sales tax.

Parents Action News Jax spoke with Thursday said they’re excited to see how the improvements ultimately turn out, but knowing their students will have to attend Windy Hill Elementary next school year while construction is underway, is putting a bit of a damper on their enthusiasm.

Windy Hill is only about seven miles away, but the drive takes about 20 minutes, which means students who currently walk to school like Lasha Collier’s 1st grade son, will have to take the bus next year.

“I’m a little nervous because the school is far away and I’m nervous for my son to ride the bus that far. So, I don’t know if he’s going to transfer over to the new school,” said Collier.

Other parents like Maria Acosta see if it differently.

She said her 4th grade son is actually looking forward to the new experience.

“He’s really excited. He really wants to go to Windy Hill and like experience all that because he’s a car rider and he’s gonna ride the bus,” said Acosta.

Construction on the rebuild is scheduled to wrap up in time for the start of the 2025 school year.

Terra Bland, who attended Englewood Elementary as a child, said she can’t wait to see how the renovations turn out.

“As a former student here, I think it’s going to be cool and interesting to see somewhere I also went to get updated,” said Bland.

The new facility will serve not only current Englewood Elementary students, but also some new students coming over from Love Grove Elementary.

