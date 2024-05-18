'Implementing stronger policies:' DCPS wants input from parents on controversy at Douglas Anderson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The leader of Duval County Public Schools is asking parents for input on the year-long controversy at Douglas Anderson School of The Arts.

Five teachers at Douglas Anderson have been removed from the classroom in the last two years.

Two were removed more than a year ago, accused of inappropriate contact with students.

The most recent case -- Chris Allen-Black is accused of exposing himself at a resort hotel in Orlando in February.

The school district notified parents in April, six weeks later.

In a letter to Douglas Anderson parents on Friday night, Dr. Dana Kriznar updated parents on the year-old investigation.

In the letter, she asked for input and said, “It is my intention to begin implementing stronger policies, procedures, and other strategies to prevent anything of this nature happening at Douglas Anderson or any other school in our district.”

