Increased autonomy, funding and staffing floated at first meeting of DIA Special Committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fate of the agency tasked with promoting downtown development in Jacksonville rests in the hands of a special committee that met for the first time Monday morning.

During the meeting, at least one Councilmember made his dissatisfaction with the Downtown Investment Authority abundantly clear.

“When I look around downtown, I see half-baked promises and things that have not happened correctly,” said Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13).

But DIA CEO Lori Boyer presented members with a rosier picture.

She touted a 200 percent increase in residential growth downtown since DIA’s establishment in 2012 and more than $1 billion in capital investment.

“That period, 2008 to 2013, our big projects were a Family Dollar and a McDonalds. I think things have changed a bit,” said Boyer.

Council members opined on increasing DIA’s independence, adding additional staff, and increasing funding.

They were sentiments backed by the JAX Chamber.

“For you to say, I’m gonna step back and maybe make a decision on DIA once a year instead of every time a project comes through,” said JAX Chamber President & CEO Daniel Davis.

Boyer told Action News Jax after the meeting the council could also refocus the mission of DIA to focus on downtown’s core.

“That is a perfect policy direction for a council to establish, if that’s what they want, then we need to build that into the plan,” said Boyer.

And Committee Chair Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) said he’ll be looking beyond Jacksonville to bring best practices back to the Bold City.

“And just see what they’ve done and see how they did it and see if we can learn anything from it. Every city is going to be different, but I sure had a good time the last time I went to Nashville,” said Carrico.

Carrico said he expects the committee’s work to continue through August, but it could go longer, if necessary.

