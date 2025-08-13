Increased heat, fewer storms into the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Wednesday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for August 13, 2025. Listen to 104.5 FM for the 3 Big Things to Know and in-depth team coverage of today’s top stories.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory today with a few afternoon storms. Tracking afternoon highs in the mid 90s inland and near or just about 90 degrees along the coast. Feels like temperatures will be 105-110 this afternoon with a heat advisory in effect from 11 am - 7 pm. A few inland afternoon showers and storms will develop between 1 and 3 pm and spread northeast. Some rain and storms moving through Jacksonville for the evening commute. The heat continues for the rest of the week as highs remain in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures remain at 105-110.

TROPICS: Tropical storm “Erin” is over the Eastern Atlantic & moving quickly west. Strengthening should begin in earnest later Wed. with a possible hurricane northeast of Puerto Rico over the weekend. It still looks like Erin turns sharply enough north to stay east of Florida next week.

Three Big Things to Know:

Duval County has just recorded its 25th motorcycle fatality of 2025. A man from New York was killed last night on SR 9B when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle near I-95. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike after he was hit and landed in the left shoulder. The fatalities on Jacksonville streets this year is a “staggering increase compared to the 16 motorcycle fatalities this time last year. Even one life lost is too many,” JSO states on its Facebook page.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet this morning to vote on allowing a bear hunting season for the first time in 10 years. FWC is trying to manage the state’s bear population. Permits would be required for a bear hunt - and they’d be given out in a random drawing.

The annual tradition to paint the jaguar paws along Bay Street in Downtown will not be happening this football season. The Jax Chamber said it’s because of a new state policy restricting street art. The painting of the paws is a tradition that started when the Jaguars first came to Jacksonville.

