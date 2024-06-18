Local

Inmate of Bradford County Jail escapes, found less than two hours later in nearby Hampton

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Mark Hersey was found and arrested less than two hours after escaping custody.

Man arrested after escape Mark Hersey was found and arrested less than two hours after escaping custody. (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRADFORD, Fla. — An inmate of the Bradford County Jail escaped custody on Tuesday only to be found less than two hours later by local law enforcement.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mark Randall Hersey was serving a sentence for contempt of court when he escaped at around 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Less than two hours after his escape, Hersey was found after a brief foot pursuit in a wooded area of Hampton. He was arrested on charges of escape with others pending after a complete investigation.

The search involved Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Florida Department of Corrections K9 Team, and the Bradford-Union SWAT Team.

Bradford deputies, Florida Department of Corrections K9 team, and the Bradford-Union SWAT team all pitched in to find an escaped inmate.

Team find Bradford deputies, Florida Department of Corrections K9 team, and the Bradford-Union SWAT team all pitched in to find an escaped inmate. (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

Mark Randall Hersey was found less than two hours after he escaped custody in Hampton, Florida.

Found in Hampton Mark Randall Hersey was found less than two hours after he escaped custody in Hampton, Florida. (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!