Inmate dies in custody after reports of being in medical distress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit were notified of, and responded to the report of an inmate that had been found in medical distress.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Upon arrival, detectives learned the inmate, 63-year-old Renae Ray Carter, was housed in an isolation cell. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the inmate was observed walking around outside of his dorm before going in and laying down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rounds were continuously conducted by corrections officers who indicated they would talk to him through the cell door. A few minutes after midnight corrections officers did not get a response from the inmate.

Officers believed the inmate was in medical distress and requested assistance from the jail medical staff. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department subsequently responded and pronounced the inmate deceased at 12:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Carter was originally taken into custody on November 22, 2023, following his arrest for “trespass on property of another and defies order to leave.”

Initial information indicates the inmate possibly had an undetermined medical episode.

It does not appear he had any contact with other inmates or officers prior that may have contributed to his medical emergency.

JSO states that the Medical Examiner’s Office determination of death will follow an autopsy of the inmate and detectives continue their investigation.

As more information becomes available, it will be released

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.