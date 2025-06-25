Local

Interlachen man arrested on 19 counts of possessing child sexual abuse photos and videos

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
John (James) Greaner Mugshot: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it says had several photos and videos showing the sexual abuse of children.

21-year-old John (James) Greaner was arrested Monday on 19 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material (10 or more).

The investigation began following a tip submitted to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Further investigation of the usernames and IP address involved pointed to Greaner as the suspect, so the case was turned over to PCSO, according to officials.

Of the 276 reviewed videos and images downloaded by the suspect, 19 were determined to show child sexual abuse. Some of the victims were believed to be as young as toddlers or infants.

In addition to the possession charges, Greaner is charged with using a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

As of Tuesday, he remains in the Putnam County Jail.

