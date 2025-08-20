Putnam County man indicted on child sex assault charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man has been indicted on capital felony sexual assault charges.

A grand jury handed down the indictment Tuesday morning against Logan Bangart of Interlachen.

Read: Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

Bangart is charged with sexual battery on a victim younger than 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation.

This marks the second grand jury indictment on capital felony sexual assault involving a child in Putnam County since May.

The sheriff’s office said that because of how quickly Bangart gained the child’s trust, they fear there could be other unreported cases.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Bangart to call 386-329-0800.

If convicted, the indictment means the death penalty could be sought in this case.

