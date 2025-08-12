Investigation underway after Jacksonville inmate dies at the hospital

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died in the agency’s custody over the weekend.

JSO said David Wayne King, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Duval County jail on Thursday, August 7. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained until his death Saturday evening.

Detectives are said to be investigating the circumstances leading up to his death. As of Monday, JSO said it determined there were no reported uses of force against King by either staff or other inmates.

King was initially arrested by JSO in March for charges including drug possession. The arrest report lists him as being physically disabled.

Jury selection for his case was scheduled for September.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the death investigation. Action News Jax has requested a copy of King’s autopsy report whenever it becomes available.

