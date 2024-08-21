‘Investing in the future:’ City of Jacksonville Beach announces increased police funding, better pay

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department plans on paying new officers more money.

On Monday night (Aug. 19), city council approved “significant investments” in the police force. This investment includes:

Starting pay for our officers is jumping from $65,312 up to $72,595 with qualifications

The department is adding 4 new officers to our force

A new program will sponsor and pay for cadets through the police academy

Upgrades to the downtown camera system and the addition of new license plate readers

Addition of a new SWAT van

“These new enhancements are a testament to our commitment to public safety and to recognizing the hard work and dedication of our officers,” the City of Jacksonville Beach said in a statement. “Jacksonville Beach safety remains a top priority for us all, and this investment ensures we have the best team in place, now and in the future, to protect our community.”

A new salary structure for officers is meant to support recruitment and retention the city said on their Facebook page.

