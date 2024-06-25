IRS includes Baker County into tax relief for those impacted by sever storms, tornadoes

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Home and business owners in Baker County can now get tax returns for severe storm damage.

It’s part of a statewide tax relief plan from the Internal Revenue Service. Anyone affected by storms since May 2024 can file for tax relief.

The IRS said it covers personal and business returns.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who live or have a business in the declared disaster area.

“For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after May 10, 2024, and before Nov. 1, 2024, are granted additional time to file through Nov. 1, 2024,” the IRS said. “As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 1, 2024, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.”

The Nov. 1 filing deadline applies to the following:

Individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2023 return due to run out on Oct. 15, 2024. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2023 returns were due on April 15, 2024, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

Businesses with an original or extended due date including, among others, calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2023 extensions run out on Sept. 16, and calendar-year corporations whose 2023 extensions run out on Oct. 15.

The IRS said it automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.

If you would like to learn more or to request tax relief outside the covered disaster area, call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227.

