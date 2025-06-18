Islamic Relief USA teams up with Muslim American Social Services to provide fresh meat to community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Islamic Relief USA and Muslim American Social Services are set to distribute fresh meat to underserved communities in Jacksonville on June 20, as part of the Qurbani program.

The event will take place at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida, located at 2333 St. John’s Bluff Road South, at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Qurbani is a tradition observed by Muslims worldwide, where donors provide freshly-prepared halal meat to support vulnerable populations.

This initiative comes when food insecurity is a growing concern, particularly among Black and Hispanic families, who have seen significant increases in food insecurity rates since the pandemic.

The meat distribution coincides with the recent celebration of Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday during which meat is traditionally served.

According to a study by Northwestern University highlights the severity of food insecurity, revealing that four out of ten Black and brown families are struggling to feed their families.

Since the pandemic, the food insecurity rate among Black households with children has risen from 25 to 39 percent, while among Hispanic households, it has more than doubled from 17 to 37 percent.

This effort by Islamic Relief USA and Muslim American Social Services aims to reduce some of the food insecurity challenges faced by the community, providing support to those in need.

