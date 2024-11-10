‘It breaks my heart:’ Sister says 6-year-old taken to hospital after hit-and-run on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A six-year-old is in the hospital after his sister says a woman hit him on Moncrief Road during a hit-and-run crash.

The sister, who wished to remain anonymous, told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir she and the boy were walking on the crosswalk at the intersection of Moncrief and Cleveland Roads around 7 p.m. That’s when a woman ran a red light and hit the boy on the sidewalk.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department told Action News Jax they transported a pediatric patient from the area.

“As soon as the police got here, she [the driver] fled down Cleveland,” the sister said.

Now, the boy is in the hospital with a broken neck, according to his sister.

It broke my heart because why would someone do that It just hurts to see people hit and run and then act like nothing happened,” she said.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sherif’s Office. We’re still waiting to hear back.

