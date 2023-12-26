'It was healing for me:' Wolfson Children’s Hospital creates music therapy program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Going to the hospital is scary for many people, but especially for children.

To ease some of that fear and pain, Wolfson Children’s Hospital created a music therapy program. And just recently, the hospital added a new and improved recording studio for patients.

Music is a way for children to express themselves when words fail, especially when they’re undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“For me, it was expressing what I wanted to feel other than I guess, what I was feeling,” former cancer patient Isabelle Scott said.

Former patient, Isabell Scott was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in 2018. She was a senior in high school at the time, preparing auditions for college, playing the harp.

“And so, it was really just kind of crushing to have to just suddenly give that all up and it was it was hurtful and scary and just wasn’t a good time,” Scott said.

Luckily, she was able to complete her chemo treatment and go into remission within five months at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Scott had a music therapist, and she says music helped her stay positive through her difficult cancer journey.

“And it was just it was healing for me because the harp was such a big part of my life that keeping those notes under my fingers, it helped to help keep me connected to the outside world,” Scott said.

“It is hard to be here,” Board certified music therapist, Morgan Maxwell said. “It is not where people want to be. You’re here on holidays, you’re sick and you just don’t feel good.”

Maxwell is a board-certified music therapist, and she works with children in the intensive care unit at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. She says music can boost a patient’s spirits and offer an outlet for families.

“It’s tough and kids are resilient, but sometimes they need a piece to hold on to and help them to stay resilient,” Maxwell said. “And so the music that we create encourages them and inspires them.”

The Christ’s Starfish Foundation contributed to creating a recording studio at the hospital.

“And so, when we bring them here, often we do see that motivation and mood improves simply because they’re getting that unique experience and they’re getting to express themselves in a way that they might not get to if they weren’t in music therapy,” Maxwell said.

It’s even on wheels for children who are too sick to get out of bed.

From guitars and drums to a piano and microphones, children now have the space to express themselves, and bring their talents to the next level. They can record vocals and experiment with instruments.

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez decided to give a shot. Maxwell began the session by coming up with some words of affirmations; ‘You are courageous, you are brave, you are beautiful, and you are strong.”

She then came up with a tune on the guitar and recorded a song.

Since every patient has a unique diagnosis, some patients can’t record music. And unfortunately, some families have to say goodbye to their loved ones sooner than they would like. But the program offers something for them to hold onto for the rest of their lives – their child’s heartbeat.

“We have a stethoscope that has a mic inside,” Maxwell said “And depending on a patient’s prognosis, how the family is coping, how the sibling is coping, we will go to the bedside and we’ll get a recording of the heartbeat.”

And then it goes inside this heartbeat bear.

Everyone’s musical journey while undergoing treatment is different. Scott overcame cancer. Now, she is in college thriving – living her dream as a musician.

“I wouldn’t let it hold me back,” Scott said. “And I was determined to just keep going, even if I was afraid that something would come up and stop me along the way.”

Families utilizing the music therapy program don’t have to worry about putting down a dime because it’s completely covered by philanthropic locations.

