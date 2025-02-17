‘It was huge’: Fire engulfs one home, burns two others on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A house on St. Simons Island was completely consumed by flames Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on 14th Street near Gould’s Inlet, and the scene is still active as firefighters continue to pour water on the remnants of the home.

Actions News Jax spoke with a homeowner who rushed to the property after fearing the fire was his own house. Steve Farkas said he saw the smoke for miles in the air and tracked it back to his own neighborhood. He later found out that it was his neighbor’s home.

Firefighters worked for hours to control and put out the fire. Two other homes were damaged as well.

“We can see flames and a lot of smoke first and it was right next two streets over from our house,” said Farkas.

One homeowner Steve Farkas was concerned for his own family when he thought the flames were coming from his house.

“As we got closer it was pretty close to our house. .. We saw the fire vehicles and saw that it was on the side of Bruce Drive and so we were relieved for ourselves but felt sorry for the owner,” said Farkas.

Action News Jax saw many other neighbors standing outside watching the house burn.

Shannon Carpenter said she parked about 50 feet away from the home to walk her dogs. That’s when she heard a loud explosion.

“It was like a boom!” Carpenter recounted. “I got out of the car, and I turned around and there was. It was huge, and you could hear things exploding and the wind out here is really strong, so it’s blew up really fast,” said Carpenter.

Right now, it is unclear if anyone was inside the home. The Glynn County Fire Chief did confirm that no one was injured.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

