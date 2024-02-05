‘It was quite intense:’ Neighbors in West Jacksonville start the cleanup process after the storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s going to be a lengthy cleanup process for homeowners in the Peacock Ridge Drive area.

This is south of Normandy Boulevard and west of Cecil Airport.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team says a tornado likely touched down in the area Sunday.

“It was quite intense,” said Steven Obrien, a homeowner in the area.

Obrien has lived in the area for around 8 years and his doorbell camera captured the moments his porch swing flew across his front yard.

The Action News Jax Sky Vision Drone captured the extensive damage from above, showing downed trees scattered all across yards, some even snapped in half.

“It was so fast, you know,” said Theo Vandermerwe, another homeowner in the area.

In the aftermath, Vandermerwe said he is preparing for the clean-up.

“Where do I start?” Vandermerwe asked.

Between parts of roofs ripped off, and broken fences, neighbors said this cleanup won’t be quick.

“We do have some roof damage yeah, I think its minor, mostly shingles,” Obrien said.

“It’s going to be an ongoing process,” Vandermerwe said. “I mean all the fencing needs to be done now, the privacy fence is gone.”

